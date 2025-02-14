Buckhead Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.53.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $125.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.