Values Added Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Values Added Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $168.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $169.75.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,212.20. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,008.24. The trade was a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,358 shares of company stock worth $5,535,650. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

