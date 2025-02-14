W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 232 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 232 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after buying an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 112,896.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,420,000 after buying an additional 381,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,043.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $924.40 and its 200-day moving average is $799.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,045.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

