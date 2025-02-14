Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Down 84.5% in January

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the January 15th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.0 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance
Shares of Orient Overseas (International) stock remained flat at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. Orient Overseas has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $14.66.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
