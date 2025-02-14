Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Down 84.5% in January

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the January 15th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.0 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) stock remained flat at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. Orient Overseas has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, North and South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, and Intra-Asia/Australasia trades.

