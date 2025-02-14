UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UCB Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.88. 101,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.54.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

