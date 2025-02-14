Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Short Interest Update

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the January 15th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of PSNYW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 150,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,815. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.61.
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
