Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Short Interest Update

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the January 15th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PSNYW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 150,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,815. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.61.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.