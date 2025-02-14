MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Trading Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $17.58. Approximately 1,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.