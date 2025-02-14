Short Interest in Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Declines By 83.3%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Plus500 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PLSQF remained flat at $32.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99. Plus500 has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $33.70.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

