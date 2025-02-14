Saga Price Tops $0.77 on Major Exchanges (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Saga token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00000777 BTC on major exchanges. Saga has a total market cap of $84.87 million and approximately $20.54 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Saga has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97,695.34 or 0.98878425 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97,165.04 or 0.98341703 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,056,227,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,522,866 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,056,170,987 with 110,502,410 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 0.71741148 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $24,474,715.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,056,170,987 with 110,502,410 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 0.71741148 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $24,474,715.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/."

