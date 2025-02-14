Tellor (TRB) Price Reaches $38.67 on Top Exchanges

Tellor (TRB) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $102.43 million and $20.60 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $38.67 or 0.00039136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,695.34 or 0.98878425 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97,165.04 or 0.98341703 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,723,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,649,017 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

