Grin 1-Day Volume Hits $6,887.38 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $2.36 million and $6,887.38 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98,803.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.67 or 0.00131243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $349.07 or 0.00353294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.99 or 0.00233790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00022109 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00041344 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

