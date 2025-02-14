Bogart Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 839,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $51,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

