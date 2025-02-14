Asset Planning Inc Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $117.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $118.66. The company has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.61, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 38,093 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $2,400,239.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,296,576.58. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,346,976 shares of company stock worth $642,660,729 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

