IMS Capital Management Has $411,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

IMS Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 23,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.