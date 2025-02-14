IMS Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IMS Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.6% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $1,076.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $966.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $919.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

