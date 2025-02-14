Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.75 to $81.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.42.

Insider Activity

EQR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.57. 537,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,909. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $384,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,634.42. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $309,425.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,622.48. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Equity Residential by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,161,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after buying an additional 512,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

