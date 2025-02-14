Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Unloaded Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) recently sold shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Phillips 66 stock on January 17th.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/3/2025.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $125.70 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $497,648,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after buying an additional 2,467,316 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $168,790,000. Amundi lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,081,000 after buying an additional 753,653 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,134,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,266,000 after buying an additional 709,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Capito

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

