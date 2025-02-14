Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HBI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. 4,035,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 44.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.