Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BRTHY stock remained flat at $34.48 on Friday. 18 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934. Brother Industries has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Research analysts expect that Brother Industries will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

Further Reading

