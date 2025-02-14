iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ESMV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635. The company has a market cap of $8.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.1466 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:ESMV Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.