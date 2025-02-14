COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Up 1,240.0% in January

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 1,240.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. 7,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.