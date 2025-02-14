COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Up 1,240.0% in January

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 1,240.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. 7,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

