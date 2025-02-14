Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the January 15th total of 319,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bouygues Stock Up 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:BOUYY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 23,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,407. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41.
About Bouygues
