Sunburst Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.92. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

