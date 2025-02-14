General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Update

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 1,116.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance
GEVI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 5.24. General Enterprise Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.
About General Enterprise Ventures
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than General Enterprise Ventures
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for General Enterprise Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Enterprise Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.