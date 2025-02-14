Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 15,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day moving average of $139.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

