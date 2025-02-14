General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 0.8% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in General Electric by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 443,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.73.

General Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $208.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.78. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $113.88 and a fifty-two week high of $211.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.