8,856 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Palacios Wealth Management LLC

Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.1% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,904,323,000 after acquiring an additional 644,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Argus raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $111.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

