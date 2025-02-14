Rep. Julie Johnson Purchases Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Enphase Energy stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.51. 879,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,525. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.68. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average of $87.06.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,496,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,475,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4,177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,737,000 after buying an additional 438,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 226,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,555,000 after buying an additional 31,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

