Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Announces Earnings Results

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mobix Labs had a negative net margin of 310.99% and a negative return on equity of 214.76%.

Mobix Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ MOBX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.30. 88,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Mobix Labs has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Get Mobix Labs alerts:

About Mobix Labs

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobix Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobix Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.