Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Announces Earnings Results

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mobix Labs had a negative net margin of 310.99% and a negative return on equity of 214.76%.
Mobix Labs Price Performance
NASDAQ MOBX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.30. 88,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Mobix Labs has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.62.
About Mobix Labs
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mobix Labs
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Mobix Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobix Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.