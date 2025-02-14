Rep. Julie Johnson Buys Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Eversource Energy stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 631,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -182.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

