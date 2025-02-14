Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.28, Zacks reports. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

NYSE:MMI traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 97,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,776. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is -61.73%.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

