SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 34.50 ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SEGRO had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%.

SEGRO Stock Performance

SGRO traded up GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 731.40 ($9.19). 4,060,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,250,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 705.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 801.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -948.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 659.20 ($8.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 949 ($11.93).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marcus Sperber purchased 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 691 ($8.68) per share, for a total transaction of £50,028.40 ($62,873.44). 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and industrial property.

Featured Stories

