GFG Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,849 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Target by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 94,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

Target Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE TGT opened at $128.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.20 and its 200 day moving average is $143.44.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

