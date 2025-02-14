US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Get US Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

US Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

US Foods stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. US Foods has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $73.00.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 332.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.