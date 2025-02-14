Root Financial Partners LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their position. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

NFLX stock opened at $1,043.69 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,045.99. The stock has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $924.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $799.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

