Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,362 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 32,803 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 7.3 %

Intel stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.