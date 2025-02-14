Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.750-15.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.4 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.00.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $6.36 on Friday, reaching $317.06. The company had a trading volume of 240,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.30 and its 200 day moving average is $373.63. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $266.75 and a 52-week high of $427.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

