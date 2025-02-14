Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 178 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $535.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $521.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.08. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

