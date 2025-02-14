Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,862.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.65. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.25 price objective (up from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.59.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 71,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $7,107,506.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,289.82. This represents a 50.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $9,248,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,155.36. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,787,297 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

