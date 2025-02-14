Northern Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.7 %

LMT opened at $434.36 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $102.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

