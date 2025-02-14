Comparing Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Playtika shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gravity and Playtika”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $555.74 million 0.79 $105.61 million $8.98 7.06 Playtika $2.57 billion 1.07 $235.00 million $0.58 12.75

Analyst Recommendations

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Gravity. Gravity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gravity and Playtika, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 0.00 Playtika 0 5 3 0 2.38

Playtika has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.08%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Gravity.

Volatility and Risk

Gravity has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playtika has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gravity and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 14.98% 34.76% 28.79% Playtika 8.52% -144.73% 6.99%

Summary

Playtika beats Gravity on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics. It also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; Pigromance for Steam, Stove, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S; ALTF4 11 for Steam and Stove; Wetory for Steam, Stove, Nintedo Switch; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Haunted House and Pororo: The Little Penguin, and Kongsuni; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications; PC games, including Puzzle Platformer, ALTF42, Ragnarok ZERO, KAMiBAKO-Mythology of Cube, Psychodemic, and FINAL KNIGHT; social network games and mobile games, such as Ragnarok V: Returns, Ragnarok: The Lost Memories and Ragnrok Begins in-house; and web-browser-based games, such as Ragnarok Prequel and Ragnarok Prequel II. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. Playtika Holding Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

