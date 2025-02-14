Rune Price Tops $1.41 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Rune token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00001445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $6,995.76 and $76,138.60 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 1.47433815 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $79,482.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

