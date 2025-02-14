Jacqueline D. Woods Sells 1,503 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

WGO stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.88. 107,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,034. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 222.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.