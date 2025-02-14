Vicus Capital Has $87.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,376 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $87,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

