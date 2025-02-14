V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Values Added Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,074,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,041,000 after acquiring an additional 35,149 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.2 %

AMT stock opened at $189.90 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.42%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.