Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25, Zacks reports. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. Crocs updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.700-13.150 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.380-2.520 EPS.

Crocs Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.53. 980,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,390. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.61. Crocs has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

