Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.910-1.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8 billion-$11.8 billion.

Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,403. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

About Suntory Beverage & Food

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.