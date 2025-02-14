RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $125.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.90 and a fifty-two week high of $132.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.57.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

