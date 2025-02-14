NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 775,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 480,973 shares.The stock last traded at $4.81 and had previously closed at $4.51.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $627.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.71.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 77.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
