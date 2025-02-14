Deere & Company’s (DE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Truist Financial in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $546.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $550.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.94.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded up $11.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $477.75. The company had a trading volume of 615,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,592. The firm has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $446.23 and a 200-day moving average of $415.49. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $485.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

